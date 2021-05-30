'Can't Wait to See my Girls Again' - David Warner Excited Ahead of Family Reunion as Quarantine Nears End

Australia batter David Warner is into the final day of his quarantine in a Sydney hotel and is awaiting reunion with his wife and kids. Warner returned home earlier this month from India where he was playing in IPL 2021 which got suspended midway through the season due to coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, Warner wrote, “14th day of quarantine, one sleep to go,” alongside a collage of his family.

The Australians were flown back home by the BCCI via Maldives and Warner’s wife Candice said she relieved to have her husband back home safely considering the coronavirus situation in India.

“He is back on home soil with the rest of the boys [cricketers] that went to India and we are very fortunate to have him back on our shores,” she said on The Morning Show earlier this week.

‘It was difficult but even more for my daughters, who are now at the age where they can feel and understand what is going on. I thought they were a bit oblivious to the situation but when they’re seeing things on the news or parents at school are coming up asking how their dad is or how David is, I guess that was really hard for us,” she added.

Warner has been quite active on social media with his regular updates and funny deepfake clips. On Sunday, on the fifth anniversary of his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad winning their maiden title, he shared several photos on his Insta stories from the title celebrations.

However, that 2016 season seems ages away considering how Warner fared this IPL season. With SRH struggling on all fronts, the big-hitting Australian, who seemed untouchable at one point, was dropped not only as team captain but from the playing 11 as well.

SRH were languishing at the bottom of the standings with just one win from seven matches when the season was suspended.

