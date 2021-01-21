- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
‘Can't Wait to Take You to Gabba' Remark Gets Tim Paine Trolled by Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen
Australian Test skipper Tim Paine who’s been quite outspoken when Team India were batting in the third Test and his challenge of taking them on at The Gabba, in Brisbane in the fourth and final match of the Test series came back to haunt him.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
Australian Test skipper Tim Paine who’s been quite outspoken when Team India were batting in the third Test and his challenge of taking them on at The Gabba, in Brisbane in the fourth and final match of the Test series came back to haunt him. Paine was at his chattering best from behind the stumps while India were desperately trying for a draw in the third Test in Sydney. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari launched an incredible partnership and batted close to 290 deliveries between them to help their side not only avoid a defeat in Sydney but also keep the series alive.
‘Can't wait to take you to Gabba, Ash’ were the words spoken by Paine during his sledging war with the Indian spinner on the final of the third Test. However, Paine's comments came back to bite him after the visitors not only won the fourth Test by three wickets and clinched the series 2-1, but it also ended the Aussies 32-year-old unbeaten run at The Gabba on Tuesday.
The win in the fourth Test is special in many ways. The Indian side ravaged by injuries not only took on the might of a full-strength of the hosts to clinch a series win. They did it with a relatively inexperienced side without several of their key players ruled out due to injuries.
Pietersen and Vaughan shared a video featuring Paine's banter with Ashwin from the Sydney Test along with snippets of India's performance in the Brisbane Test to mock the Aussie captain. Pietersen’s post was captioned with several laughing emojis. While, Vaughn’s similar video post was captioned as,’ You have to chuckle ... !!!’.
Watch it here:
In the historic fourth Test in Brisbane, India were asked to chase a target of 328 runs on the final day of the match. The visitors managed to script a famous win on the back of match-saving 56 runs sheet-anchoring knock by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill’s superb 91 runs and an unbeaten 89 from wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant helped them secure a historic win on foreign soil.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victory made stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane the second Asian skipper after Virat Kohli to clinch a Test series win on Aussie soil. But, Tuesday’s win will be much remembered for a long time as the Tim Paine led Australia side were outclassed in their own backyard by a depleted and exhausted Indian side.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking