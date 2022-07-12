'Can't Wait to Visit for a Holiday with Family': David Warner Pens Emotional Message to Sri Lanka Fans

Australia head back home after a month-long yet eventful tour of Sri Lanka. During their visit to the island nation, they pocketed the T20I series 2-1, lost the ODIs 3-2, and drew the Tests 1-1. After a victorious start to the tour, they were stunned by the comeback of the hosts in the ODIs and Tests.

Sri Lanka registered their first ODI series win against Australia since 1992. Later, they made a stern return in the last Test in Galle, defeating the visitors by an innings and 39 runs to level the series 1-1. The victory at Gall saw the Lankans jump to the 3rd spot on the World Test Championship points table, moving ahead of India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ace Australia batter David Warner shared a heartfelt note after the conclusion of the tour. He penned down an emotional message for the Sri Lankan supporters, thanking them for hosting Australia ‘during what is an extremely difficult time’.

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip,” Warner wrote in his post.

“What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family,” he concluded.

Australia have slipped drop to the second spot in the World Test Championship rankings. Moreover, it was Australia’s first defeat in the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship.

The Aussies presently have 84 points in their kitty with 70 percentage points. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have percentage points of 54.17 as they find themselves at the third spot in the standings.

Australia had kicked off the two-match Test series on a convincing note after clinching a ten-wicket victory in the first game. The visitors scripted a prompt comeback in the second match played at the Galle International Stadium to level the series.

Veteran Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal notched a record-breaking double century in the second Test. Chandimal became the first Sri Lankan cricketer to score a double century. He overcame the previous best of 192 scored by former wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Sangakkara. Chandimal scored a brilliant unbeaten 206 in the first innings as his side posted a mammoth total of 554.

The Aussie batting unit crumbled in the second innings as they were bundled out for a mere total of 151. Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya scalped six wickets to complete a stunning win for the hosts.

Eventually, India slipped to the fourth spot as they were docked two World Test Championship points after being fined for a slow over-rate. And now after Sri Lanka’s victory, India have gone further down in the standings. India currently occupy the fifth spot with 52.08 percentage points and 75 points. India’s arch-rivals Pakistan presently find themselves at the fourth spot with 52.38 percentage points.

South Africa are the current toppers in the World Test Championships with 60 points and 71.43 percentage points. Bangladesh, the bottom-placed side in the standings, have so far bagged 13.33 percentage points.

In the inaugural edition, Kiwis had outclassed Team India in the final match to win the World Test Championship.

