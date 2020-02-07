Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

South Africa

v/s
England
Cape Town ODI Felt Like the Start of a New Chapter: Tabraiz Shamsi

The 29-year-old played only his 18th game in Cape Town where a Quinton de Kock century took the hosts over the line against the World champions England. Shamsi returned with with a match-defining performance of 3/38 in 10 overs.

Cricketnext Staff |February 7, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Cape Town ODI Felt Like the Start of a New Chapter: Tabraiz Shamsi

Having played second fiddle to the Imran Tahir since making his debut in 2016, Tabraiz Shamsi is finally set for an extended run in the ODI side with the England series being first on his agenda.

The 29-year-old played only his 18th game in Cape Town where a Quinton de Kock century took the hosts over the line against the World champions England. Shamsi returned with with a match-defining performance of 3/38 in 10 overs.

At Durban in the second ODI, the wrist-spinner will once again look to create havoc.

“I’ve been involved with the team for a number of years but it was always just the odd game here and there. So this feels like a new chapter, it felt like I was starting my career again in Cape Town. Whenever I play I want to make an impact, but I’m even excited to make mistakes now because I have time to implement whatever changes I need to make, previously I’d only be playing again in three months’ time.

“So it feels like the beginning again and it should be interesting here in Durban as well because the pitch looks a little dry. But there’s always extra bounce at Kingsmead and I always enjoy that. But England won the World Cup so they are not a bad side and I’ll just try and do my best whatever the pitch. Cape Town is now gone and I will be judged again on my next performance,” Shamsi said in Durban.

Along with Shamsi, it was the left arm spinner Jon-Jon Smuts, who helped apply the brakes on the English.

“Jon-Jon is an all-rounder, he’s not a bits-and-pieces player, he’s a lot better than that. He doesn’t get given enough credit,” Shamsi said in praise of his new spin partner.

The impressive victory also ensured Quinton de Kock’s reign as the official new one-day captain was off to a great start as well, not least of all because the skipper stroked a sublime century himself.

“Quinny is a very different captain, he doesn’t speak much, he’s a simple guy of few words. But when he speaks the message is clear. Our relationship is just beginning and the field placings and strategy will come.”

Quinton de KockSouth Africa vs EnglandTabraiz Shamsi

