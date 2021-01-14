CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Captain Wars: Imran Khan Edges Past Virat Kohli as the Best captain in ICC Poll

Captain Wars: Imran Khan Edges Past Virat Kohli as the Best captain in ICC Poll

The poll included four legends Team India skipper Virat Kohli, former South African captain AB de Villiers, current Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning and former Pakistan cricket legend and present Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Captain Wars: Imran Khan Edges Past Virat Kohli as the Best captain in ICC Poll

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide the best player who has also improved the individual performance after taking leadership/captain role of the respective teams. The poll was part of the world’s governing body for cricket’s pace-setters segment in modern-day cricket.

The poll included four legends Team India skipper Virat Kohli, former South African captain AB de Villiers, current Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning and former Pakistan cricket legend and present Prime Minister Imran Khan. ICC took to the microblogging site to conduct the poll in which the former Pakistani legend edged past Kohli by a whisker, reminiscing of the rivalry courted by the two Asian countries.

See the tweet here:

As fans were asked to choose among the four legends of the game, the poll drew a total of 536,346 votes. The poll results were a close call as Imran garnered 47.3 percent votes, while Kohli finished with 46.2 percent. Former Protean skipper managed to get just 6 percent, while Lanning, unfortunately, registered just 0.5 percent of the votes.

Kohli and Imran’s votes were almost in a neck and neck contest. Even their captaincy record stands out with remarkable stats. Kohli’s batting averages stood at 52.29 in the limited-overs format when he is not the captain and a stupendous 73.88 per cent as the Indian captain.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to world cup glory in 1992, averaged 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the ball in Test cricket. However, his batting average shot up to 52.34, while his average with the ball improved to 20.26 in games when he led as a captain.

De Villiers averages 45.97 when not leading the Proteas side, his batting average improved as he registered 63.94 as a captain.

Meg Lanning, Australia’s multiple world cup winning player, averages at 43.87 when not helming duties of a captain but averages at 60.93 when she is in charge.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches