Leading KXIP Will Help Rahul ‘Grow in Stature’, Not Sure if He Will Keep Wickets: Kumble
Newly appointed Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble believes that elevation to captaincy will help K L Rahul “grow in stature” and prove beneficial to his development not just in T20 cricket but other formats as well.
Leading KXIP Will Help Rahul ‘Grow in Stature’, Not Sure if He Will Keep Wickets: Kumble
Newly appointed Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble believes that elevation to captaincy will help K L Rahul “grow in stature” and prove beneficial to his development not just in T20 cricket but other formats as well.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
IPL Auction 2020 | Needed Destructive Middle-order Batsman, Maxwell Fits the Bill: Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Wasim Jaffer Appointed Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach
Nikhil Narain | December 21, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
IPL 2020 Squad Analysis: CSK & MI Maintain Balance as KXIP & KKR Add Expensive Firepower
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings