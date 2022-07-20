'Captain's Innings': Pujara Slams Hundred on Captaincy Debut in County Championship and Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his incredible batting when he led Sussex in the County Championship Division Two against Middlesex. Pujara brought up a brilliant ton as he remained not out on 115 at the end of Day One’s play. Pujara was appointed as the interim captain of the side after regular skipper Tom Haines was ruled out of the match due to a broken bone.

Pujara’s stunning knock on the first day of the game left the Indian cricket fans mesmerised. Here are some of the reactions.

“Century at iconic Lord’s that too as a captain for Cheteshwar Pujara. Wow , Pujara,” wrote on Twitter user. Middlesex play their home matches at Lord’s.

Century at Iconic Lord's that too as a captain for Cheteshwar Pujara. 👏

Wow , Pujju — Alok Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@itsalokranjan) July 19, 2022

While another cricket fan pointed out how other Indian cricketers performed in the ongoing County Championship. “Yet another century for Pujara playing for Sussex. Washington Sundar picking up 4 wickets on debut for Lancashire. 2 wickets for Navdeep Saini on debut for Kent. Overall good day for all Indians playing county. Umesh alone not among the wickets but so were his teammates,” read the caption of the post.

Yet another century for Pujara playing for Sussex

Washi picking up 4 wickets on debut for Lancashire

2 wickets for Saini on debut for Kent Overall good day for all Indians playing county 🔥 Umesh alone not among the wickets but so were his teammates..#CountyChampionship — Vivek (@vivek_rko) July 19, 2022

“Six matches, five centuries and eight century partnerships by Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex. His first as Sussex captain,” said one user.

Six matches,five centuries and eight century partnerships by Cheteshwar Pujara for Sussex #Pujara.His first as Sussex captain. — Vidhu Balakrishnan (@VidhuBalakrish7) July 19, 2022

Another Twitter user lauded the veteran Indian batter for leading his side from the front. “First class century at Lord’s for Cheteshwar Pujara. Captain’s innings,” the post was captioned.

First class century at Lord's for Cheteshwar Pujara. Captain's innings. 😍😍😍 — Kaushik (@CricKaushik_) July 19, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the Sussex cricket team also praised Pujara for his stellar knock. A collage of some of Pujara’s terrific shots was posted by Sussex Cricket with the caption, “Pujara doing what he does best, scoring runs. 100… Cheteshwar Pujara.”

Pujara doing what he does best, scoring runs. 💯@cheteshwar1 👏 pic.twitter.com/NiKOkV6dct — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 19, 2022

Pujara came down to bat on Day 1 after Sussex lost their two wickets scoring 99 runs. Pujara along with Tom Alsop (135 off 277 deliveries) stitched a solid partnership of 219 runs to help their side in avoiding the initial scare. At stumps, Sussex were at 328/4.

Pujara smashed 10 boundaries and one six as he remained not out on 115 at the end of day’s play. The ongoing edition of the County Championship Division Two has proved to be a stunning one for the 34-year-old Gujarat-born batter. Pujara has so far notched five centuries and one double century. He has amassed 881 runs after playing seven matches and is currently the third-highest run scorer of the tournament.

