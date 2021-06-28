'Captains Should be Subtle & Not Fiery': Ex-Pak Skipper Wants Virat Kohli to Learn from Kane Williamson

India skipper Virat Kohli is nation’s most successful Test leader — with 33 wins under his belt, but over the years has not managed to win an ICC title. Once again, in the WTC final, India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand, when it mattered the most. Other instance when Kohli could not bring trophy home was in 2017 Champions Trophy, where they lost to Pakistan in the final.

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt pointed out things lacking in Kohli’s leadership, and substantiated his point by Indian’s ability to win the IPL till now.

“You can be a very good captain but if you don’t win any title, masses won’t remember you. May be you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it. So luck has to be on your side as well. People only remember those who win tournaments," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“Sometimes you may not be a great captain but your team may be very good and you may end up winning a major title. So that does not define a captain but for the world, of course, a good captain is one who has won big events."

Butt further said that Kohli can model his captaincy on how Kane Williamson does the job for his side. “Virat Kohli has not won any ICC title neither has he won the IPL. He is a top-class cricketer, has excellent body language and is aggressive. His energy level is at a different level, and it is evident that he wants to give his best every time he steps out in the middle. But captains should be subtle and not fiery," the former batsman added.

“We kept hearing during the WTC final, that it is a battle between fire (Virat Kohli) and ice (Kane Williamson). Most top-class captains who have won titles were cool or gesture-less at crunch moments. Virat Kohli is a man full of gestures. Had he won, he would have been praised no end."

