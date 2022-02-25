CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, February 25, 01:30 PM IST

CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Carlton and Cluj: Carlton will go one-on-one against Cluj in the first Qualifier match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. Cartama Oval in Spain will host the much-fancied game at 01:30 PM IST on February 25, Friday. The two teams last played against each other in the first playoff game.

In the game, Carlton defeated Cluj by eight wickets as they chased 87 runs in 7.5 overs. Overall also, Carlton have done a much better job in comparison to Cluj. They are undefeatable in the tournament so far as they finished at the top of the points table with five wins. The team got better off Olten in their last game.

Coming to Cluj, they ended the league round at third place with three wins and two losses. After losing to Carlton, the team was scheduled to play against Olten. However, the game was abandoned due to persistent rain. In Cartama.

Ahead of the match between Carlton and Cluj; here is everything you need to know:

CAR vs CLJ Telecast

CAR vs CLJ match will not be telecasted in India.

CAR vs CLJ Live Streaming

The Carlton vs Cluj game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CAR vs CLJ Match Details

The Carlton vs Cluj contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 01:30 PM IST on February 25, Friday.

CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain- Rory McCann

Suggested Playing XI for CAR vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Rory McCann

Batters: Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Arun Pillai

All-rounders: Abdul Asif, Hugo Southwell, Adeel Raza

Bowlers: Alasdair Evans, Shivamm Gupta, Umair Mohammed

CAR vs CLJ Probable XIs:

Carlton: Umair Mohammed, Arun Pillai, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Ali Shah, Adeel Raza, Shujaa Khan, Rory McCann(wk), Alasdair Evans©, Angus Beattie, Shivamm Gupta

Cluj: Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla(wk), Abdul Asif, Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Umair Ahmad Safi, Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi

