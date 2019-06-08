starts in
Cardiff Pitch Report: Bowler's Paradise at Sophia Gardens in England-Bangladesh Tie

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 7:58 AM IST
England will lock horns with Bangladesh in Game 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff in the first of the two games on Saturday (June 8). The venue will host its third game having seen two low-scoring encounters.

In the first fixture, New Zealand blew Sri Lanka away for a paltry total of 136 before knocking them down without losing a single wicket. In the rain-hit second game, Afghanistan restricted Sri Lanka to a 201 but some disciplined bowling from the Islanders and not-so-smart batting from the Afghans saw them lose the contest by 34 runs by DLS method.

The bowlers should dominate the proceedings once again on Saturday but the ground conditions along with the weather could dictate play. The forecast for the day suggests it will be cloudy for most parts of the morning and hence there might be some movement on offer for the pacers.

The smaller straight boundaries and the longer square boundaries would also mean personnel changes for the two teams with the hosts already contemplating replacing Adil Rashid with Liam Plunkett.

Both sides boast of a decent pace bowling attack and while England will be hurting from their loss to Pakistan in the previous game, Bangladesh will know that if their batting clicks, they stand a chance to maintain their two-match winning streak over England in World Cups.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more