Cardiff Pitch Report: South Africa and Afghanistan Ready to Unleash Bowling Firepower on Sophia Gardens Pitch

As the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff gets ready to host its fourth match of the ICC World Cup, there is enough evidence to suggest that the bowlers are going to have a field day on this wicket. The game will be played on Saturday, June 15.
In the first fixture, New Zealand blew Sri Lanka away for a paltry total of 136 before knocking them down without losing a single wicket. In the rain-hit second game, Afghanistan restricted Sri Lanka to a 201 but some disciplined bowling from the Islanders and not-so-smart batting from the Afghans saw them lose the contest by 34 runs by DLS method.
It was only in the third game between England and Bangladesh where England, batting first, but up a massive total of 386/6, but that was largely down to Bangladesh not bowling in the areas that conducive to taking wickets.
The cloudy conditions in Cardiff will make sure that the white Kookaburra ball swings early on, and the bowlers will look to take advantage of that. There will be nip in the wicket, and if the ball is pitched in the right areas, the bowlers will dominate.
All signs point towards winning the toss and bowling first to make sure the early moisture in the wicket is taken advantage of.
