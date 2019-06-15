starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Cardiff Weather Report: Cloudy with Chance of Showers in South Africa-Afghanistan Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
Cardiff Weather Report: Cloudy with Chance of Showers in South Africa-Afghanistan Clash

Like most parts of the United Kingdom, Wales is also getting drenched with rain. The forecast for Saturday’s (June 15) ICC World Cup 2019 clash between two bottom-placed sides South Africa and Afghanistan is not looking too bright.

The Met department forecasts for some showers during the initial part of the match, although conditions are likely to brighten up later on. With overhead clouds, one can expect the ball to swing around a bit in Cardiff.

The maximum temperature for the day will be around 16 degrees but will come down to around 12-13 degrees by the time the game wraps up on Saturday evening.

Afghanistan is one of the few teams who don’t have a no-result in the World Cup so far. Their last game at Cardiff though was affected by rain when Sri Lanka managed to defeat them by 34 runs via DLS method.

South Africa have already had one game rained-out against West Indies at Southampton and after three losses in the World Cup can’t afford to lose any more points due to weather.

With no reserve days in place, both teams will get one point apiece if the game is washed out. South Africa are on one point after four games thanks to the lone no-result and Afghanistan have zero points from three games so far.

cardiff weatherCardiff Weather Todaycardiff weather updateicc world cup 2019sa vs afgSouth Africa vs Afghanistan
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019

BAN v WI
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more