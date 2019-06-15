Cardiff Weather Report: Cloudy with Chance of Showers in South Africa-Afghanistan Clash

Like most parts of the United Kingdom, Wales is also getting drenched with rain. The forecast for Saturday’s (June 15) ICC World Cup 2019 clash between two bottom-placed sides South Africa and Afghanistan is not looking too bright.
The Met department forecasts for some showers during the initial part of the match, although conditions are likely to brighten up later on. With overhead clouds, one can expect the ball to swing around a bit in Cardiff.
The maximum temperature for the day will be around 16 degrees but will come down to around 12-13 degrees by the time the game wraps up on Saturday evening.
Afghanistan is one of the few teams who don’t have a no-result in the World Cup so far. Their last game at Cardiff though was affected by rain when Sri Lanka managed to defeat them by 34 runs via DLS method.
South Africa have already had one game rained-out against West Indies at Southampton and after three losses in the World Cup can’t afford to lose any more points due to weather.
With no reserve days in place, both teams will get one point apiece if the game is washed out. South Africa are on one point after four games thanks to the lone no-result and Afghanistan have zero points from three games so far.
