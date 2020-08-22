Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Caribbean Premier League 2020, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday, August 22, in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020. The outing will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. Caribbean Premier League 2020, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs will commence from 11:45 PM. Till now both the teams have lost and won one match each in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020. 

August 22, 2020
BAR vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 18, 2020

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors playing 11 against Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs playing 11 against Guyana Amazon Warriors: Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match in India?

 

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be shown on Star Sports Network on August 22. 

 

How and where to watch the live streaming of Caribbean Premier League 2020, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs?

Live streaming of Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

