Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will face St Lucia Zouks on Saturday August 22 in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020. The outing will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba in Trinidad. St Kitts, so far in the tournament, have lost both the matches. They will be eyeing to produce a clinical show in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Nevis Patriots, who have emerged victorious in their last outing, will be riding on their winning momentum in the upcoming game. The Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks will commence from 7:30 PM.
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots playing 11 against St Lucia Zouks - Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jahmar Hamilton, Joshua Da Silva, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph
Caribbean Premier League 2020 St Lucia Zouks playing 11 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Zahir
Where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match in India?
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match will be shown on Star Sports Network on August 22.
How and where to watch the Caribbean Premier League 2020, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks?
Live streaming of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.
