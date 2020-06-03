Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Caribbean Premier League Propose Playing Full Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago

The six teams that are part of the CPL will all stay in the same hotel with them being treated as a single household. Within that household, teams would be broken down into ‘clusters’ of four or five, where which social distancing could be relaxed.

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Caribbean Premier League Propose Playing Full Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago

The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League have proposed they play the whole tournament in Trinidad and Tobago and have made a proposal for the same to the Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

Only last week did Rowley say that his government was “cautiously optimistic” about hosting the tournament, subject to clearance from the country’s health authorities.

As part of the proposal, the CPL has said it would want to host the entire tournament, comprising 34 matches, at Trinidad’s two main grounds, the Queen’s Park Oval, at Port of Spain, and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba. There are chances of double headers every day at 10am and 6pm local time, meaning the tournament would be played over 25 days rather than last year’s 39. The tournament was initially scheduled to take place from August 19 to September 26.

Tournament officials hope that overseas players will be willing to participate, with the first round of international signings due to be announced next week, and remain optimistic that some fans will be able to attend games while adhering to social-distancing protocols.

The six teams that are part of the CPL will all stay in the same hotel with them being treated as a single household. Within that household, teams would be broken down into ‘clusters’ of four or five, where which social distancing could be relaxed.

Pete Russell, CPL's chief operating officer, has said that officials will hold a virtual meeting with cabinet ministers on Thursday, June 4, in order to talk through details such as possible quarantine periods upon arrival in Trinidad, health protocols, and any assurances that need to be given.

"We're ready to play," Russell told ESPNcricinfo. "If you get the second wave that everyone hopes won't come, we'd be back to square one, but the only other thing that will derail us is the government not allowing us to play for safety reasons. It's just a case of getting the green light from them."

