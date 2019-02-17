Carlos Brathwaite Recalled For First Two ODIs Against England

Loading...
Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul have all been ruled out of at least the first two ODIs with Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell recalled to the side.
Brathwaite will return from the Pakistan Super League where he played the first match for Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.
Campbell was in good touch during the Test series which the hosts won 2-1 and will replace Lewis at the top who suffered a groin injury while playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.
With the World Cup just a few months away, a good show by Campbell in the five-match ODI series can open a spot for him in the quadrennial event according to CWI chairman of selectors Courtney Browne.
"With our squad suffering from a few players with injuries even before a ball is bowled, an opportunity presents itself for other players to make a claim for World Cup spots. After a good showing as an opener in the Test matches, John Campbell - a fearless and attacking opening batter - will replace Evin Lewis who had to be withdrawn from the squad with a groin injury," Browne said.
Meanwhile Brathwaite, who last played for the West Indies in an ODI back at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018, has been recalled. He has been kept busy all this time playing T20 cricket for various franchises all over the world.
"Carlos Brathwaite who last played in the World Cup qualifiers and who was a replacement in the last ODI series in Bangladesh will also join the squad along with Sheldon Cottrell who last played against Bangladesh last year in the Caribbean. They will replace Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul who are also both sidelined with injuries.
"The panel take this opportunity to wish the injured players a speedy recovery and to wish the team success in the upcoming ODIs."
West Indies squad for first two ODIs: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas
First Published: February 17, 2019, 10:45 AM IST