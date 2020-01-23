Case Filed Against Azharuddin For Cheating; Former Skipper Denies Charges
A case has been registered against former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and two others here in Maharashtra after a travel agent lodged a police complaint alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh, an official said on Thursday.
