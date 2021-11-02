CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Match 4, Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh, November 3, 12:00 AM IST

CAT vs FTH Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya Tigers and Fateh: The Catalunya Tigers will be taking on Fateh in the fourth match of the ECST10 Barcelona 2021 on Wednesday, November 3 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona. The game will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.

The Tigers finished at the fourth spot in the last edition of the tournament, as they lost to Badalona Shaheen CC by seven wickets in the Bronze Final. They will be aiming to start this year’s campaign with a win and are favourites to win this match.

On the contrary, Fateh had a dismal outing, as they didn’t win a single match of the eight played in the previous edition. They need to forget what happened last year and come up with better strategy in this year’s campaign of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Notably, the team will be coming into Wednesday’s contest after locking horns with Falco in their first game on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya Tigers and Fateh; here is everything you need to know:

CAT vs FTH Telecast

The Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh game will not be telecast in India.

CAT vs FTH Live Streaming

The match between Catalunya Tigers and Fateh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAT vs FTH Match Details

The third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will see Catalunya Tigers square off against Fateh at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, November 3.

CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Awais Ahmed

Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for CAT vs FTH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Awais Ahmed, Tahir Ilyas

Batters: Bhawandeep Singh, Jamshad Afzal, Sheraz Iqbal

Allrounders: Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar

CAT vs FTH Probable XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Tahir Ilyas, Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Aatif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Waqas Miraj, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar

Fateh: Gurwinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manjinder Singh-Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Gurvinder Singh

