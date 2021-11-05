CAT vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 05, 9:30 PM IST

CAT vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Catalunya Tigers and Hawks: Catalunya Tigers will be playing their second match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 on Friday as they will go up against the Hawks. The match is scheduled to be played at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 05, Friday.

Catalunya Tigers will have the momentum on their side as they got off to a blistering start in the competition. Tigers scripted a clinical victory over Fateh in their first match byten wickets. The team made a strong statement as they first stopped Fateh at a low score of 45 and then comfortably chased the score within 4.2 overs.

Hawks, on the other hand, had a contrasting start to their campaign. The team’s first match was against Catalunya CC. The game was washed out after the toss due to interruption by rain. Technically, this will be the Hawks’ first game and they will be looking to cause an upset for favorites Catalunya Tigers.

Ahead of the match between Catalunya Tigers and Hawks; here is everything you need to know:

CAT vs HAW Telecast

The Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks game will not be telecasted in India

CAT vs HAW Live Streaming

The Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CAT vs HAW Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Catalunya Tigers playing against the Hawks at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 05, Friday.

CAT vs HAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zafar Farhan

Vice-Captain- Sheraz Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for CAT vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khurram Shahzad, Tahir Ilyas

Batters: Jamshad Afzal, Sheraz Iqbal, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Zafar Farhan

All-rounders: Aamir Javid, Awais Ahmed

Bowlers: Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Shakil Ahmed

CAT vs HAW Probable XIs:

Catalunya Tigers: Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Zeeshan, Tahir Ilyas, Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Aatif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar

Hawks: Kamran Zia, Umair Muhammad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamir Javid, Shakil Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Sohail, Waheed Elahi, Ameer Hamzah, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal

