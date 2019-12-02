Cautious Smith Confirms On-going Discussions Over South Africa Role
Graeme Smith has confirmed he is again in discussions with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to be their new Director of Cricket, but said a Sunday newspaper report that he had already been appointed was premature.
Cautious Smith Confirms On-going Discussions Over South Africa Role
Graeme Smith has confirmed he is again in discussions with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to be their new Director of Cricket, but said a Sunday newspaper report that he had already been appointed was premature.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Interim Team Director Nkwe to Coach South Africa in England Tests
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
England's James Anderson to Continue Recovery in South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Series to Document Australia's Journey from Ball-tampering Scandal to Ashes
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings