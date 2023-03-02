CAY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match, March 02, 7:00 PM IST

CAY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match between Cayman Islands and Panama: In their last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023, the Panama cricket team will be crossing swords with the Cayman Islands. St Albans Club in Corimayo will play host for the much-anticipated battle of cricket on March 02, Thursday.

Panama have done a decent job in the tournament. They are second in the standings with two points from a win and a loss each. They defeated Argentina in their opening game by 53 runs only to lose the second match by four wickets against the Bahamas.

On the other hand, the Cayman Islands are fourth in the standings. They will have momentum on their side as they defeated the Bahamas in their last league game by 31 runs. The team successfully defended 125 runs while restricting the opposition to a score of 94 runs.

Ahead of the match between the Cayman Islands and Panama, here is everything you need to know:

CAY vs PAN Telecast

The Cayman Islands vs Panama game will not be telecasted in India.

CAY vs PAN Live Streaming

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

CAY vs PAN Match Details

CAY vs PAN match will be played at the St Albans Club in Corimayo at 7:00 PM IST on March 02, Thursday.

CAY vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Huzaifa Patel

Vice-Captain - Abdullah Jasat

Suggested Playing XI for CAY vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Huzaifa Patel, RA Sealy

Batters: Abdullah Jasat, Mahmud Jasat, AF Ifill, Rahul Ahir

All-rounders: Irfan Hafejee, Paul Manning

Bowlers: T Taylor, Nikunjh Ahir, Mohmad Sohel Patel

CAY vs PAN Probable XIs:

Cayman Islands: Patrick Heron, YSD Seneveratne, RA Sealy, C Wright, Paul Manning, AF Ifill, A Wright, Paul Chin, T Taylor, Demar Johnson, OR Willis(C)

Panama: Huzaifa Patel, Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir, Abdullah Jasat, Rahul Ahir(C), Yusuf Kachhalia, Mohmad Sohel Patel, Ahmed Patel, Vishal Ahir, Mahmud Jasat, Irfan Hafejee, Nikunjh Ahir

Get the latest Cricket News here