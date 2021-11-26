CB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 26, 09:30 PM IST

CB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Chennai Braves and Deccan Gladiators: In the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Deccan Gladiators will go up against Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 26, Friday at 09:30 PM IST. Chennai Braves have only witnessed lows in the T1 0 tournament so far.

Nothing is going as per the plan for the Braves as they have lost all their five league matches. The team is currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. While the batters have done a decent job, it is the bowling unit that has let the team down. The bowlers need to step up and take responsibility for the team to change its fortunes in the competition.

Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, have delivered decent performances in the tournament so far. The team is third in the points table with three victories and two losses. Their last encounter saw them losing to Bangla Tigers by nine wickets. Following the defeat, Gladiators will hope to win the Friday match to find their way back to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Braves and Deccan Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

CB vs DG Telecast

The match will be telecasted at Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

CB vs DG Live Streaming

The Chennai Braves vs Deccan Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

CB vs DG Match Details

Chennai Braves face Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 09:30 PM IST on November 26, Friday.

CB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for CB vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Tymal Mills, Odean Smith

CB vs DG Probable XIs

Chennai Braves: Angelo Perera, Ravi Bopara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mary Deyal, Tion Webster, Curtis Campher, Khalid Shah, Munaf Patel, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Moores (wk), David Wiese, Wahab Riaz (c), Odean Smith, Tymal Mills, Sultan Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell

