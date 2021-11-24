CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 24, 9:30 pm IST

CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors:

Chennai Brave will be crossing swords with Northern Warriors in their next match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Both the teams will be aware of the playing conditions and the pitch as the encounter will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 24, Wednesday at 9:30 pm IST.

Coming to play on Wednesday, both Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors will be searching for their first victory. The two teams are yet to open their account in the tournament and will be thus desperate to get off the mark at the earliest.

Chennai Braves are reeling at the last position. The team suffered a big loss against Bangla Tigers in their last match by nine wickets. Batting first, Brave ended up with only 90 runs and the Tigers easily chased the score within 4.2 overs.

Northern Warriors are placed just a place above Chennai Brave on the points table due to a slightly better net run rate. Warriors also registered a big defeat in their most recent game against Deccan Gladiators by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

CB vs NW Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the CB vs NW match live in India.

CB vs NW Live Streaming

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

CB vs NW Match Details

Chennai Braves will go up against Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

CB vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ravi Bopara

Vice-Captain- Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for CB vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mark Deyal

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir, Munaf Patel

CB vs NW Probable XIs:

Chennai Braves: Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Munaf Patel, Khalid Shah

Northern Warriors: Kaunain Abbas (wk), Rayad Emrit, Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Abdul Shakoor, Umair Ali, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir, Rovman Powell (c)

