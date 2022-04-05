CC vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 Match 1, April 5, 09:15 PM IST

CC vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Clove Challengers and Bay Leaf Blasters:

The second edition of the Spice Isle T10 2022 kicks off on Tuesday, April 5, with six teams taking part. The Bay Leaf Blasters, Cinnamon Pacers, Clove Challengers, Ginger Generals, Nutmeg Warriors, and Saffron Strikers are the participating six teams. They will clash in 24 T10 matches followed by the play-offs for the best part of the month. All the matches of the Spice Isle T10 competition will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada.

The competition starts with the inaugural clash between Clove Challengers and Bay Leaf Blasters on Tuesday at 09:15 PM IST. Both sides didn’t have much success in the previous edition, the Clove Challengers finished sixth, while the Bay Leaf Blasters stood a spot above at the fifth. However, both teams will be excited to play their first game of the tournament, as several players from both teams are returning from the recently-concluded Vincy T10 league. Darron Nedd and Imran Joseph among others will be the key players for the Clove Challengers, while the Bay Leaf Blasters will rely on the experience of Devon Smith and Amikel Dubissette in the second edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs BLB Telecast

Clove Challengers vs Bay Leaf Blasters game will not be telecast in India

CC vs BLB Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

CC vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George’s, Grenada on Tuesday, April 5 at 09:15 PM IST.

CC vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Devon Smith

Vice-Captain: Sherman Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Cyprian Forsyth, Devon Smith, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas

All-rounders: Amikel Dubissette, Kavem Hodge

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Sherman Lewis, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

CC vs BLB Probable XIs:

Clove Challengers: Rickie Alexander, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Kelton Cadoo, Ronald Ettienne, Kesrick Williams, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Jeron Noel

Bay Leaf Blasters: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Clint Croney, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here