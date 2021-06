CC vs CP Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Playing XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021, Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers Match 29, June 9 09:30 PM IST

CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers Spice Isle T10 2021: Clove Challengers (CP) will lock horns with the Cinnamon Pacers in match 29 of ongoing the Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament on Wednesday, June 9. The game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST.

The Challengers have won just three of their eight matches and find themselves at the bottom of the Spice Isle T10 standings. They head into this fixture on the back of a nine wickets loss against the Nutmeg Warriors in their last game. On the contrary, the Pacers have won five of their nine games so far. They come into today’s game on the back of a 32-run win over the Ginger Generals and currently occupy the second spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs CP Telecast

Not televised in India.

CC vs CP Live Streaming

The match between CC vs CP is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

CC vs CP Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CC vs CP captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-captain: Micah Narine

CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Casimir Thomas

All-rounders: Micah Narine, Kimo Peters, Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Reuel Williams, Javel St.Paul, Deyna George, Jeron Noel

CC vs CP Probable XIs

Clove Challengers: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Cinnamon Pacers: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here