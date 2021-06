CC vs GG Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today's Match: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Spice Isle T10 2021, June 6, 7:00 PM IST

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals: Clove Challengers will lock horns against Ginger Generals in the upcoming 19th match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament. The thrilling affair will be played on June 6, Sunday, at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Entering the contest against Ginger Generals, Clove Challengers will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs in their last match. Challengers are positioned in third place in the points table with three victories from five matches.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, are languishing at the second-last position on the points table. Generals have managed to secure victory in just two out of five league matches. In their last fixture of Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament, they lost to Saffron Strikers by 40 runs

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs GG Telecast

The Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecast in India.

CC vs GG Live Streaming

The match between CC vs GG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

CC vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 6 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Denroy Charles

Vice-Captain – Roland Cato

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Teddy Bishop, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Denroy Charles, Edward Larry

Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

CC vs GG Probable XIs

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Denroy Charles, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Tiron Charles, Jeron Noel

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

