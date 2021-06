CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 5, June 1 9:30 PM IST

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals Spice Isle T10 2021: In the fifth match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament,Clove Challengers will square off against the Ginger Generals on Tuesday, June 1. The game is scheduled to be played at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

The Generals won their inaugural game of the tournament by 16 runs against the Bay Leaf Blasters on Monday. They are currently occupying the second place in the points table with two points totheir name. On the contrary, the Challengers lost their opening matchafter they were restricted to 56 runs in their 10 overs quota by the Saffron Strikers. The Strikers won by nine wickets as they chased the total in just 6.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs GG Telecast

Not televised in India.

CC vs GG Live Streaming

The match between CC vs GG is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

CC vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 1 at the National Cricket Ground, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CC vs GG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Roland Cato

Vice-captain: Teddy Bishop

CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Cyprian Forsyth, Roland Cato, Keone George, Melvin Gordon

All-rounders: Jaheim Brathwaite, Denroy Charles, Daniel McDonald

Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Tiron Charles, Sunil Narayan

CC vs GG Probable XIs

Clove Challengers: Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Angel Johnson

Ginger Generals: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Keone George, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Roland Cato (C), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan, Jaheim Brathwaite

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here