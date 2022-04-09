CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 09, 09:15 PM IST

CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors: Clove Challengers need to break their three-match losing streak on Saturday as they will lock horns with Nutmeg Warriors. Challengers have been struggling with their bowling performance as the bowlers are unable to put up a good fight.

The team lost its first game to Bay Leaf Blasters and followed it up with more losses against Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers. With three losses from as many games, Challengers are occupying the rock-bottom place in the standings.

Coming to Nutmeg Warriors, the team is third with two wins from three games. Warriors made an impressive start to the league by winning two back-to-back matches against Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters. In their last game, Nutmeg registered their first loss as they were beaten by Ginger Generals by 51 runs.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs NW Telecast

Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors game will not be telecast in India

CC vs NW Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CC vs NW Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 09:15 PM IST on April 09, Saturday.

CC vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sheldon Joseph

Vice-Captain - Ronald Ettienne

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Benjamin Wave

Batters: Cyprian Forsyt, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Seandell Regis

All-rounders: Ronald Ettienne, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Joseph

Bowlers: Darron Nedd, Darel Cyrus, Kesrick Williams

CC vs NW Probable XIs:

Clove Challengers: Jeron Noel, Darron Nedd, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Ronald Ettienne (c), Cyprian Forsyth, Dennis Narayan, Casimir Thomas, Kesrick Williams, Imran Joseph, Rickie Alexander (wk)

Nutmeg Warriors: Haston Jackson, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Donald McDonald, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Isaiah Simon, Alex Moses, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Alexis

