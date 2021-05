CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match, May 31, 11:30 pm IST

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers:

The third match of the inaugural edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament will see Clove Challengers squaring off against Saffron Strikers. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31, Monday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Saffron strikers are deemed as the favorites to win the match against Clove Challengers.

Clove Challengers can be considered as most one of the youngest sides in the T10 Championship as they have relatively young and inexperienced players in their squad. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are a balanced side as they have a perfect blend of experience and youth at their disposal.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs SS Telecast

The Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers match will not be telecasted in India.

CC vs SS Live Streaming

The match between CC vs SS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

CC vs SS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 31 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain– Denroy Charles

Vice-Captain– Ryan John

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Nickozi St.Hillaire

All-rounders: Denroy Charles, Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip

CC vs SS Probable XIs:

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Denroy Charles, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Tiron Charles, Jeron Noel

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

