CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 Match 5, April 7, 7:00 pm IST

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers: The Clove Challengers (CC) and the Ginger Generals (GG) will be hoping to get back on track when they play in their second match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 on Thursday. This game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George at 7:00 pm IST.

Both sides didn’t get off to the best possible start in the tournament, as they lost their respective season openers. Clove Challengers lost to Bay Leaf Blasters by seven wickets. They could only manage to score 75/6 runs in their allotted 10 overs and their bowlers also failed to defend that total, as Blasters easily chased it down in 8.5 overs.

Saffron Strikers suffered a 34-run defeat at the hands of Nutmeg Warriors. After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, the Strikers bowlers leaked a lot of runs resulting in 100 plus total (103/3) on the board. In the chase, their batters never looked in the game as the Warriors bundled them out at 69.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs SS Telecast

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

CC vs SS Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CC vs SS Match Details

The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, in St. George, on Thursday, April 7 at 7:00 pm IST.

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain: Ryan John

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rickie Alexander

Batters: Teddy Bishop, Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John

All-rounders: Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Ronald Ettienne

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Kem Charles, Darron Need, Imran Joseph

CC vs SS Probable XIs:

Clove Challengers: Rickie Alexander, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Kelton Cadoo, Ronald Ettienne, Kesrick Williams, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Jeron Noel

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Clint Chasteau, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Jevon Andrew, Nicoby John, Jelani George, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas

