CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 5, 9:30 pm IST Saturday

- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 02 Jun, 2021Match Ended195/10(50.0) RR 3.9
NED
IRE194/9(50.0) RR 3.88
Netherlands beat Ireland by 1 run
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:00 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 5, 9:30 pm IST Saturday
Check here CC vs SS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers. Also, check the schedule of the Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers: The 17th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament will see Clove Challengers up against Saffron Strikers. The game is scheduled to be played on June 5, Saturday, at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Saffron Strikers and Clove Challengers have experienced similar outings in the T10 Championship thus far.
Clove Challengers are positioned at third place on the points table with three victories from five matches. In their last encounter, they defeated Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs.
Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are enjoying their ride at the top of the table with three wins from five league games. They are placed above Clove Challengers due to a better run rate. Saffron Strikers emerged victorious against Ginger Generals by 40 runs in their previous match.
Going into the contest, Saffron Strikers will have an edge over Clove Challengers. The last time when the two teams faced each other in the competition, Challengers were outplayed by Strikers by nine wickets.
Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:
CC vs SS Telecast
The Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers match will not be telecast in India.
CC vs SS Live Streaming
The match between CC vs SS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website
CC vs SS Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.
CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Bronson Johnson
Vice-Captain – Charles, Ryan
Suggested Playing XI for CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Teddy Bishop
Batsmen: Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Nickozi St.Hillaire
All-rounders: Denroy Charles, Ryan John, Kem Charles
Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip
CC vs SS Probable XIs
Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Denroy Charles, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Tiron Charles, Jeron Noel
Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
