CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 5, 9:30 pm IST Saturday

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers: The 17th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament will see Clove Challengers up against Saffron Strikers. The game is scheduled to be played on June 5, Saturday, at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Saffron Strikers and Clove Challengers have experienced similar outings in the T10 Championship thus far.

Clove Challengers are positioned at third place on the points table with three victories from five matches. In their last encounter, they defeated Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, are enjoying their ride at the top of the table with three wins from five league games. They are placed above Clove Challengers due to a better run rate. Saffron Strikers emerged victorious against Ginger Generals by 40 runs in their previous match.

Going into the contest, Saffron Strikers will have an edge over Clove Challengers. The last time when the two teams faced each other in the competition, Challengers were outplayed by Strikers by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Clove Challengers and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

CC vs SS Telecast

The Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers match will not be telecast in India.

CC vs SS Live Streaming

The match between CC vs SS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

CC vs SS Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 5 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Bronson Johnson

Vice-Captain – Charles, Ryan

Suggested Playing XI for CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Teddy Bishop

Batsmen: Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Nickozi St.Hillaire

All-rounders: Denroy Charles, Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Jeron Noel, Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip

CC vs SS Probable XIs

Clove Challengers: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Denroy Charles, Cliffon Mark, Jamie Buddy, Deyna George, Tiron Charles, Jeron Noel

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

