CC vs TIT Dream11 Predictions, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended191/7(20.0) RR 9.55
KOL
RAJ131/9(20.0) RR 9.55
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunMatch Ended153/6(20.0) RR 7.65
PUN
CHE154/1(20.0) RR 7.65
Chennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CC vs TIT Dream11 Predictions, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CC vs TIT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CC vs TIT Dream11 Best Picks / CC vs TIT Dream11 Captain / CC vs TIT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 2, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
In the second match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras will be up against Titans. The fixture is scheduled from Monday, November 2 at 1:30 PM IST. This is the day one of the four days long series, which will end on November 5.
A total of six teams are a part of the series. These teams include Knights, Warriors, Dolphins, Lions, Cape Cobras and Titans.
In the last season, Cape Cobra did not do well as they were unable to win a single match. The series ended with CC having six draws and two loses to their credit. Titans, on the other hand, finished the season with the second spot on the point table. The team concluded the series with two wins, five draws and one loss.
It is worth mentioning that the previous season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CC vs TIT, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Playing XI: Live Score
CC vs TIT, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Match Details
November 2 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT Dream11 team for Cape Cobras vs Titans
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans captain: Grant Thomson
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans wicket keeper: Kyle Verreyne
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans batsmen: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans all-rounders: Heinrich Klaasen, Grant Thomson
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT prediction for Cape Cobras vs Titans bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger
CC vs TIT Andhra T20 2020 Cape Cobras playing 11 against Titans: Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack
CC vs TIT Andhra T20 2020, Titans playing 11 against Cape Cobras: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson (c), Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Khwezi Gumede, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Tabraiz Shamsi
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking