CC vs TIT Dream11 Predictions, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the second match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras will be up against Titans. The fixture is scheduled from Monday, November 2 at 1:30 PM IST. This is the day one of the four days long series, which will end on November 5.

A total of six teams are a part of the series. These teams include Knights, Warriors, Dolphins, Lions, Cape Cobras and Titans.

In the last season, Cape Cobra did not do well as they were unable to win a single match. The series ended with CC having six draws and two loses to their credit. Titans, on the other hand, finished the season with the second spot on the point table. The team concluded the series with two wins, five draws and one loss.

It is worth mentioning that the previous season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CC vs TIT, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Playing XI: Live Score

CC vs TIT, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020, Cape Cobras vs Titans Match Details

November 2 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 CC vs TIT Dream11 team for Cape Cobras vs Titans

captain: Grant Thomson

vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen

wicket keeper: Kyle Verreyne

batsmen: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza

all-rounders: Heinrich Klaasen, Grant Thomson

bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger

CC vs TIT Andhra T20 2020 Cape Cobras playing 11 against Titans: Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza (c), Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, George Linde, Calvin Savage, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack

CC vs TIT Andhra T20 2020, Titans playing 11 against Cape Cobras: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Henry Davids, Theunis de Bruyn, Grant Thomson (c), Neil Brand, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Khwezi Gumede, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Tabraiz Shamsi