CCC vs WGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Guwahati Premier League 2023 match, February 25, 6:00 PM IST

CCC vs WGC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Guwahati Premier League 2023 match between the City Cricket Club and West Guwahati Club: West Guwahati Club will be bidding for their first win in the Guwahati Premier League 2023 when they will play against City Cricket Club. The two teams will battle against each other at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday, February 25.

West Guwahati Club are in a dire need of a win in the T20 Championship. They have lost all four league games and are reeling at the last place in the points table. The team is coming into the Saturday game after losing its most recent match against 91 Yards Club by five wickets.

As far as City Cricket Club are concerned, they are occupying third place in the standings with two wins and as many losses. The team will be buzzing with momentum as they defeated Nabajyoti Club by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between the City Cricket Club and West Guwahati Club, here is everything you need to know:

CCC vs WGC Telecast

City Cricket Club vs West Guwahati Club game will not be telecast in India.

CCC vs WGC Live Streaming

Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

CCC vs WGC Match Details

CCC vs WGC match will be played at Judges Field in Guwahati at 6 pm IST on February 25, Saturday.

CCC vs WGC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Raj Agarwal

Vice-Captain - RG Hazarika

Suggested Playing XI for CCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wasiqur Rahman, AM Thakuri

Batters: RG Hazarika, Virat Singh, Kunal Sharma

All-rounders: Rohan Hazarika, Dibakar Johri, Raj Agarwal

Bowlers: JN Kalita, Akash Chetri, Abir Chakraborty

CCC vs WGC Probable XIs:

City Cricket Club: RR Sharma, Virat Singh, PP Das, RG Hazarika, SA Roy(C), BS Chetri, Raj Agarwal, HG Tamuli, Wasiqur Rahman, Dibakar Johori, Rohan Hazarika

West Guwahati Club: Ayush Agarwal, Ruhinandan Pegu, Rameez Rabbani, Jay Borah, Saurabh Kumar(C), Amit Yadav, AM Thakuri, JN Kalita, Akash Chetri, Abir Chakraborty, Mekhail Doley

