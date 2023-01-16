CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BPL 2023, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 6 PM IST

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians: Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will battle it out against each other at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium in the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. Chattogram are currently fourth in the BPL table after four games, bagging two victories and two defeats. They have had a mixed season so far but would gain some confidence after winning their last game winning their last fixture by a convincing margin of eight wickets against the Minister Group Dhaka.

Afif Hossain played a majestic inning of 69 runs from 52 balls guiding his team across the finish line, winning the Player of the match award for his exploits.

Comilla Victorians on the other hand are having a dismal season so far, languishing at the bottom of the table with three defeats from their three matches. Yet to claim a victory this campaign, Comilla will be hoping to claim some positive results in a bid to salvage their season. The Victorians lost their last game against the Fortune Barishal by a margin of 12 runs.

The team from Chattogram would favour their chances heading into this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians; here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs COV Telecast

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians will not be telecast in India.

CCH vs COV Live Streaming

The Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCH vs COV Match Details

The CCH vs COV Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday, January 16, at 6:00 pm IST.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Khan

Vice-Captain: Khsudil Shah

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Khsudil Shah, Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Litton Das

Allrounders: Ziaur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Possible XIs

Chattogram Challengers Predicted Line-up: Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O’Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Comilla Victorians Predicted Line-up: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam

