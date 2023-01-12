CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match, January 13, 01:30 PM IST

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal: In the Friday afternoon match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Chattogram Challengers will go one-on-one against Fortune Barishal at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Both the teams are enjoying similar rides in the tournament as they have won and lost one game each.

Chattogram Challengers started the league with an eight-wicket loss against Sylhet Strikers. The team scored only 89 runs in 20 overs in the first innings. However, they redeemed themselves in the second game against the Khulna Tigers. Challengers recorded a win by nine wickets after chasing 179 runs in 19.2 overs. With two points, the franchise is fifth in the points table.

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, are occupying third place in the BPL 2023 standings. Barishal also tasted defeat in their opening match against Sylhet Strikers by six wickets. However, in their next match, they defeated Rangpur Riders by six wickets to open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal, here is everything you need to know:

CCH vs FBA Telecast

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

CCH vs FBA Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

CCH vs FBA Match Details

CCH vs FBA match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 01:30 PM IST on January 13, Friday.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain - Mahmudullah

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque

Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Usman Khan, Mahmudullah, Unmukt Chand

All-rounders: Chaturanga de Silva, Shuvagata Hom, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana

CCH vs FBA Probable XIs:

Chattogram Challengers: Darwish Rasooli, MD Al-Amin Jr, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom(C), Ziaur Rahman, Unmukt Chand, Afif Hossain, PM Pushpakumara, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Usman Khan

Fortune Barishal: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Anamul Haque (wk), Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here