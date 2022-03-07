CCL vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match, March 07, 10:00 pm IST

CCL vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Cocrico Cavaliers and Soca King: Cocrico Cavaliers will play against Soca King at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Monday in their next match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. This will be the second tie between the two sides. The first encounter was dominated by Soca King as they registered a massive victory by a massive 85 runs.

Cocrico Cavaliers need to bring improvement in their bowling unit as they conceded 192 runs in their last match against Soca. Overall, the team is languishing in last place in the points table. They have won just one of their six league matches so far.

Speaking of Soca King, they are enjoying a contrasting ride in the league. The team is proudly sitting at second place with five wins and two losses. They are heading into the game after defeating Leatherback Giants by a close margin of three runs.

Ahead of the match between Cocrico Cavaliers and Soca King; here is everything you need to know:

CCL vs SCK Telecast

Cocrico Cavaliers vs Soca King game will not be telecast in India.

CCL vs SCK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCL vs SCK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 07, Monday.

CCL vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Navin Bidaisee

Vice-Captain - Jason Mohammed

Suggested Playing XI for CCL vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Leonardo Julien

Batters: Keagan Simmons, Jesse Bootan, Navin Bidaisee

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell

Bowlers: Jon Russ Jaggesar, Chadeon Raymond, Dexter Sween

CCL vs SCK Probable XIs:

Cocrico Cavaliers: Navin Bidaisee, Franklyn Rouse, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Dexter Sween, Dejourn Charles, Jon Russ Jaggesar (c), Jordan Warner, Philton Williams, Jeremiah Cruickshank, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase

Soca King: Shazam Babwah, Keagan Simmons, Leonardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Shaquille Duncan, Chadeon Raymond, Andrew Rambaran, Sameer Ali

