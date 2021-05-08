CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 9 09:00 pm IST

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors:Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) will lock horns with Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) in the 17th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match will be played on Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

Central Castries are counted among as favourites to reach the next stage of the league. Even though they were beaten by the Vieux Fort North Raiders in their tournament opener, there were some positives for them to take away from the game.Central Castries’ biggest weapon is their openers Gaspard Prospere and Stephen Naitram. However, they would rely on Dillan John to provide early breakthroughs in the game.

On the other hands, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors also had a disappointing start this season, losing their first game to table-toppers the Micoud Eagles. MAC’s skipper Orey Changoo is their biggest weapon.

Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors; here is everything you need to know:

CCMH vs MAC Telecast

Not televised in India

CCMH vs MAC Live Streaming

The match between CCMH vs MAC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

CCMH vs MAC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

CCMH vs MAC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: M Shoulette

Vice-Captain: S Naitram

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: S Naitram, G Prospere

Batsmen: Z Edmund, D Thomas, O Changoo

All-rounders: M Shoulette, C Polius, A Prospere

Bowlers: C Ange, L Modeste, D John

CCMH vs MAC probable playing XI:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Gaspard Prospere (wk), Stephen Naitram (c), Jaden Elibox, Alleyne Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, McKenny Clarke, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle and Jemmi Mauricette

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin

