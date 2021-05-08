CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 9 09:00 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 9 09:00 pm IST
Check here CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors. Also, check the schedule of the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 3:17 PM IST
CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors:Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) will lock horns with Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) in the 17th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match will be played on Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.
Central Castries are counted among as favourites to reach the next stage of the league. Even though they were beaten by the Vieux Fort North Raiders in their tournament opener, there were some positives for them to take away from the game.Central Castries’ biggest weapon is their openers Gaspard Prospere and Stephen Naitram. However, they would rely on Dillan John to provide early breakthroughs in the game.
On the other hands, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors also had a disappointing start this season, losing their first game to table-toppers the Micoud Eagles. MAC’s skipper Orey Changoo is their biggest weapon.
Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Mabouya Valley Constrictors; here is everything you need to know:
CCMH vs MAC Telecast
Not televised in India
CCMH vs MAC Live Streaming
The match between CCMH vs MAC is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
CCMH vs MAC Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).
CCMH vs MAC captain, vice-captain:
Captain: M Shoulette
Vice-Captain: S Naitram
CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers: S Naitram, G Prospere
Batsmen: Z Edmund, D Thomas, O Changoo
All-rounders: M Shoulette, C Polius, A Prospere
Bowlers: C Ange, L Modeste, D John
CCMH vs MAC probable playing XI:
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Gaspard Prospere (wk), Stephen Naitram (c), Jaden Elibox, Alleyne Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, McKenny Clarke, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle and Jemmi Mauricette
Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking