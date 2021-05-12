​CCMH vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 12 9:00 pm IST

CCMH vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles: In the 25th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will lock horns with Micoud Eagles on Wednesday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.The Central Castries had a poor campaign this season. However, they will be high on confidence after winning their previous encounter against Mabouya Valley Contrictors by nine wickets. So far, CCMH have managed to win just one out of their opening three games. They are currently placed at the ninth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Micoud Eagles, lead the points table with six wins under their name. The Eagles won their previous match against the Vieux Fort North Raiders by 25 runs. The ME would aim to further consolidate their position at the top of the table, when they will face CCMH in their next game.

Ahead of the match between Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Micoud Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

CCMH vs ME Telecast

Not televised in India

CCMH vs ME Live Streaming

The match between CCMH vs ME is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

CCMH vs ME Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 12 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

CCMH vs ME captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Stephen Naitram

Vice-Captain: Murlan Sammy

CCMH vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere

Batsmen: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Dwight Thomas

All-Rounders: Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Murlan Sammy

Bowlers: Keygan Arnold, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery

CCMH vs ME probable playing XI:

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Stephen Naitram (C), Dwight Thomas, Gaspard Prospere (WK), Mc Kenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Sanjay Hayle, Jemmi Mauricette, Kyle Adonis.

Micoud Eagles: Darren Sammy (C), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux (WK), Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Travis Gifford, Micheal Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Daren Sammy Jr, Tarrique Edward.

