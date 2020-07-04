Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raiders

62/7 (10.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers*

60/5 (7.5)

Brno Rangers need 3 runs in 13 balls at 1.38 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4,2020

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CCMH vs MRSDream11 Best Picks / CCMH vs MRSDream11 Captain / CCMH vs MRSDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4,2020

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 5 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Alleyn Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Shervin Charles (CAPTAIN), Mervin Wells

SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Keon Gaston (VICE CAPTAIN), Jamaal James

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John

Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin

Follow @CricketNext for more

CCMH vs MRSCCMH vs MRS dream11CCMH vs MRS dream11 predictionCCMH vs MRS dream11 teamCCMH vs MRS dream11 top picksCCMH vs MRS live scoreCCMH vs MRS Scorecarddream11St Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more