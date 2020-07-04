CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 4,2020

CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 5 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
CCMH vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel
CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Alleyn Prospere, Ackeem Auguste, Shervin Charles (CAPTAIN), Mervin Wells
SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Keon Gaston (VICE CAPTAIN), Jamaal James
CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin
CCMH vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Keddy Lesporis, Johnnel Eugene, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Keygan Arnold, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John
Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin
