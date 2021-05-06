​CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 6 09:00 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 6 09:00 pm IST
Check here CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Babonneau Leatherbacks. Also, check the schedule of the Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks:In the 13th league match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast, Choiseul Coal Pots will face Babonneau Leatherbacks on Thursday. The match between Coal Pots and Leatherbacks will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.The Coal Pots did not have a dream to start in their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign as they lost their tournament opener by five wickets at the D/L method at the hands of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.
The Coal Pots are sitting at the second spot from the bottom in the points table and would be eager to open their account.On the other hand, the Babonneau Leatherbacks are currently placed at the fifth spot with one win. Leatherbacks defeated Soufriere Sulphur City Stars by 11 runs in their opening match.
Ahead of the match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Babonneau Leatherbacks, here is everything you need to know:
CCP vs BLS Telecast
Not televised in India
CCP vs BLS Live Streaming
The match between CCP vs BLS is available to be streamed live on Fan code.
CCP vs BLS Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).
CCP vs BLS captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Shervon Joseph
Vice-Captain: Vince Smith
CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon
Batsmen: Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander
All-rounders: Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Alvinaus Simon
Bowlers: Jervaughn Charles, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess
CCP vs BLS probable playing XI:
Choiseul Coal Pots: Bronte Bess (C), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (WK), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St.Ange, Tristan Norbal, Stephan Theophane, Clem St.Rose.
Babonneau Leatherbacks: Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Abraham Steven (WK), Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Wilfred Nehemiah, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jervaughn Charles.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking