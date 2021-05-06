​CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast match, May 6 09:00 pm IST

CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast match between Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks:In the 13th league match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast, Choiseul Coal Pots will face Babonneau Leatherbacks on Thursday. The match between Coal Pots and Leatherbacks will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.The Coal Pots did not have a dream to start in their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign as they lost their tournament opener by five wickets at the D/L method at the hands of Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.

The Coal Pots are sitting at the second spot from the bottom in the points table and would be eager to open their account.On the other hand, the Babonneau Leatherbacks are currently placed at the fifth spot with one win. Leatherbacks defeated Soufriere Sulphur City Stars by 11 runs in their opening match.

Ahead of the match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Babonneau Leatherbacks, here is everything you need to know:

CCP vs BLS Telecast

Not televised in India

CCP vs BLS Live Streaming

The match between CCP vs BLS is available to be streamed live on Fan code.

CCP vs BLS Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

CCP vs BLS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Shervon Joseph

Vice-Captain: Vince Smith

CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon

Batsmen: Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander

All-rounders: Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Alvinaus Simon

Bowlers: Jervaughn Charles, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

CCP vs BLS probable playing XI:

Choiseul Coal Pots: Bronte Bess (C), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (WK), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St.Ange, Tristan Norbal, Stephan Theophane, Clem St.Rose.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Abraham Steven (WK), Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Wilfred Nehemiah, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jervaughn Charles.

