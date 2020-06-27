CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Mabouya Constrictors and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Choiseul Clay Pots, Central Castries and Mabouya Constrictors slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 27 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon (VICE CAPTAIN)
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chard Polius, Rick Smith (CAPTAIN), Valange St Ange, Vince Smith
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette, Canice Richardson, Nick Joseph
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Bronte Bess
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.
Mabouya Constrictors Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste.
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020
