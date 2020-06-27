Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

1ST INN

Prague Spartans Mobilizers *

7/0 (0.5)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers
v/s
Budejovice Barracudas CC
Budejovice Barracudas CC

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to field
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague CC Rooks

91/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals*

89/5 (10.0)

Prague CC Rooks beat Prague Barbarians Vandals by 2 runs

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CCP vs MAC Dream11 Best Picks / CCP vs MAC Dream11 Captain / CCP vs MAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 27,2020

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Mabouya Constrictors and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Choiseul Clay Pots, Central Castries and Mabouya Constrictors slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 27 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon (VICE CAPTAIN)

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chard Polius, Rick Smith (CAPTAIN), Valange St Ange, Vince Smith

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette, Canice Richardson, Nick Joseph

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Bronte Bess

CCP vs MAC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.

Mabouya Constrictors Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste.

