CCP vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 , May 21, 12 AM IST

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Mon Repos Stars: The final of the St Lucia Blast 2022 will see Choiseul Coal Pots crossing swords with Mon Repos Stars. Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet will host the high-profile game on Saturday, May 21.

This will be the second encounter between the two teams. In the first game, Mon Repos Stars handed an eigh-wicket defeat to Coal Pots. Sadrack Descartes led his team to victory by adding 46 runs off 21 balls to the scoreboard.

Mon Repos Stars finished at the top of the table in the league. They won three of their four league matches while their opening game was canceled due to rain. Stars’ continued their domination in the semi-final as well. They thumped SSCS by three runs by successfully defending 85 runs.

Coming to Choiseul Coal Pots, they scored an easy win against BLS in the semi-final match. Coal Pots restricted BLS to just 51 runs in their ten overs. Notably, CCP lost just one of their four league matches to occupy second place in Group B.

Ahead of the match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Mon Repos Stars, here is everything you need to know:

CCP vs MRS Telecast

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Mon Repos Stars game will not be telecast in India

CCP vs MRS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCP vs MRS Match Details

The Choiseul Coal Pots vs Mon Repos Stars fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 21, Saturday.

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keon Gaston

Vice-Captain: Junior Henry

Suggested Playing XI for CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jason Simon

Batters: Junior Henry, Christian Charlery, Sadrack Descartes

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston

Bowlers: Jamal Lesmond, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose

CCP vs MRS Probable XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots: Bronte Bess, Clem St Rose, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillie, Alvinaus Simon, Jason Simon, Vince Smith (c), Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander

Mon Repos Stars: Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester, Keon Gaston, Sabinus Emmanuel, Christian Charlery (c), Sadrack Descartes, Shawnil Edward, Dichege Henry, Hazel Charlery, Craig Emmanuel

