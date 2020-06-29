CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 29 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel (VICE CAPTAIN)
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shervin Charles, Merwin Wells, Valange St Ange, Vince Smith, Keon Gaston
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Garey Mathurin, Hazel Charlery
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kevin Augustin, Bront Bess, Alvinus Simon (CAPTAIN)
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.
Mon Repos Stars Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Mervin Wells, Kendal Samuel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry.
