Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 20, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

1ST INN

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti *

125/3 (16.4)

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

2ND INN

MTV Stallions

106/7 (10.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
PSV Hann Munden
PSV Hann Munden*

67/4 (7.4)

PSV Hann Munden need 39 runs in 14 balls at 16.71 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CCP vs MRS Dream11 Best Picks / CCP vs MRS Dream11 Captain / CCP vs MRS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 29,2020

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live streamed on FanCode

CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 29 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel (VICE CAPTAIN)

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shervin Charles, Merwin Wells, Valange St Ange, Vince Smith, Keon Gaston

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Garey Mathurin, Hazel Charlery

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kevin Augustin, Bront Bess, Alvinus Simon (CAPTAIN)

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.

Mon Repos Stars Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Mervin Wells, Kendal Samuel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry.

Follow @CricketNext for more

CCP vs MRSCCP vs MRS dream11CCP vs MRS dream11 predictionCCP vs MRS dream11 teamCCP vs MRS dream11 top picksCCP vs MRS live scoreCCP vs MRS Scorecarddream11St Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more