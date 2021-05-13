​CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 28, May 13 11:00 PM IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 28, May 13 11:00 PM IST
Check here CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 28 Match. Also check the schedule of Choiseul Clay Pot and South Castries Lions
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:40 PM IST
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 28 between Choiseul Clay Pot and South Castries Lions: In the 28th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Choiseul Clay Pot (CCP) will take on South Castries Lions(SCL) CCP at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PMIST.
CCP are in second spot on the points table with three wins in four matches so far. In their previous encounter, Pots defeated Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) by eight wickets. On the other hand, SCL are two slots down atfourth in the points table, with three wins from four outings. They come into this fixture on the back of a five wicket win over Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MVC).
The temperature is expected to be around 26-27°C on the matchday with 72 percent humidity and 54 percent cloud cover. There is alsoa 32 percent chance of precipitation during the game.
The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, even though a flat one, it seemed a bit on the slower side last time around, but the batsmen managed to breach the 100-run mark. While the batsmen are showcasing some hard-hitting skills, the pacers are trying their best to perform well with the minimal swing in the powerplay overs. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.
CCP vs SCL Live Streaming
All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
CCP vs SCL Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.
CCP vs SCL captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Collinus Callendar
Vice-captain: Johnson Charles
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles
Batsmen: Junior Henry, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar
All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Collinus Callendar
Bowlers: Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Daniel Jn Baptiste
CCP vs SCL Probable XIs
Choiseul Coal Pots: Jason Simon (WK), Tristan Norbal, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess (C)
South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C, WK), Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Rumario Simmons, Aaron Joseph, Wendell Inglis
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking