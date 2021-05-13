​CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 28, May 13 11:00 PM IST

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 28 between Choiseul Clay Pot and South Castries Lions: In the 28th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, the Choiseul Clay Pot (CCP) will take on South Castries Lions(SCL) CCP at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, in Gros Islet on Thursday. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PMIST.

CCP are in second spot on the points table with three wins in four matches so far. In their previous encounter, Pots defeated Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) by eight wickets. On the other hand, SCL are two slots down atfourth in the points table, with three wins from four outings. They come into this fixture on the back of a five wicket win over Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MVC).

The temperature is expected to be around 26-27°C on the matchday with 72 percent humidity and 54 percent cloud cover. There is alsoa 32 percent chance of precipitation during the game.

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, even though a flat one, it seemed a bit on the slower side last time around, but the batsmen managed to breach the 100-run mark. While the batsmen are showcasing some hard-hitting skills, the pacers are trying their best to perform well with the minimal swing in the powerplay overs. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

CCP vs SCL Live Streaming

All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

CCP vs SCL Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 13 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST.

CCP vs SCL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Collinus Callendar

Vice-captain: Johnson Charles

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Junior Henry, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Collinus Callendar

Bowlers: Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Daniel Jn Baptiste

CCP vs SCL Probable XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots: Jason Simon (WK), Tristan Norbal, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess (C)

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (C, WK), Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Rumario Simmons, Aaron Joseph, Wendell Inglis

