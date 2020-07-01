Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

94/3 (8.0)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 1,2020

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CCP vs SCL Dream11 Best Picks / CCP vs SCL Dream11 Captain / CCP vs SCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions, Central Castries and Choiseul Clay Pots slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

Live-streamed on FanCode

CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 1 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Junior Henry

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Valange St Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Malcolm Monrose

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alvinaus Simon (VICE CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel.

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.

South Castries Lions Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Kemron Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Alex Antoine, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.

