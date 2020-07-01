CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions, Central Castries and Choiseul Clay Pots slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 1 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
CCP vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Junior Henry
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Valange St Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Malcolm Monrose
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Alex Antoine (CAPTAIN), Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Alvinaus Simon (VICE CAPTAIN), Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel.
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Choiseul Clay Pots Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St Ange, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Sky Laffeuille.
South Castries Lions Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Kemron Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Alex Antoine, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.
CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 1,2020
