CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. Two matches will be played per day in the competition, all of which will be hosted by the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. The matches will be played in two time slots - 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. local time or 10:00 p.m. and 12 midnight as per the Indian Standard Time. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

CCP vs SSCS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

CCP vs SSCS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 23 – 10:30 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs SSCS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Xytus Emmanuel, Audy Alexander (CAPTAIN), Valange St.Ange

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Nick Joseph, Denver Didier, Canice Richardson

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Clem St.Rose, Sanjay Pamphile, Bronte Bess, Bradely Tisson (VICE CAPTAIN)

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Clay Pots Audy Alexander, Clem St.Rose, Valange St.Ange, Canice Richardson, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Vince Smith.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Bradely Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Sanjay Pamphile, Denver Didier, Julian Sylvester, Wayne Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Tennacy Hippoltye, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Dalius Monrose.

