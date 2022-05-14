CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 14, 09:15 PM IST

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Vieux Fort North Raiders May 14, 09:15 PM IST

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Vieux Fort North Raiders:

Choiseul Coal Pots will play against Vieux Fort North Raiders at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Saturday, May 14.

Vieux Fort North Raiders enjoyed a sensational ride during the playoff 2 games. They won both their games against LBR and IDX to qualify for the next round. However, the team failed to replicate the same performance in the group matches. Playing their first Group B game, North Raiders lost to Mon Repos Stars by 82 runs. They failed to make a statement with the bat. VFNR collapsed at 46 runs while chasing 129 runs.

Coming to Choiseul Coal Pots, they made an impressive start to the T10 league. Coal Pots outshined Mabouya Valley Constrictors by 16 runs. Jason Simon’s 56-run knock powered the team to a total of 98 runs. Batting in the second innings, MAC scored 82 runs as CCP bowlers were consistent with their line and length.

Ahead of the match between Choiseul Coal Pots and Vieux Fort North Raiders, here is everything you need to know:

CCP vs VFNR Telecast

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Vieux Fort North Raiders game will not be telecast in India

CCP vs VFNR Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CCP vs VFNR Match Details

The Choiseul Coal Pots vs Vieux Fort North Raiders fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 09:15 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dexter Solomon

Vice-Captain - Alvinaus Simon

Suggested Playing XI for CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter, Jason Simon

Batters: Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Junior Henry, Dexter Solomon

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander

Bowlers: Hilarian Smith, Ricky Hippolyte, Clem St. Rose

CCP vs VFNR Probable XIs:

Choiseul Coal Pots: Nick Joseph, Tristan Norbal, Stephan Theophan, Jason Smith, Sky Laffeuille, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Dane Edward, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter, Chrislon Fanis, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Al Prince, Kurt Edward, Ricky Hippolyte, Hilarian Smith, Dexter Solomon

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here