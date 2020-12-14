CD vs CTB Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Canterbury: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Central Districts have been without a win since the beginning of the New Zealand ODD league 2020. Out of five matches, they were on the losing side of four while one match had gotten abandoned. Canterbury, on the other side, are leading the New Zealand ODD 2020 point table. The team have won four out of five matches and have 18 points in total.

New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Canterbury match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15 at the Pukekura Park, Palmerston North. The face-off will start from 3:30 AM IST. The two teams had faced each other on December 13. In the outing, Canterbury beat Central Districts by seven wickets.

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Canterbury: Live Scorecard

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Central Districts vs Canterbury: Match Details

December 14 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pukekura Park.

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Canterbury

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury Captain: Todd Astle

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury vice-captain: Doug Bracewell

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury batsmen: Jack Boyle, Will Young, Seth Rance

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury all-rounders: Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, George Worker

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Canterbury bowlers: Ed Nutall, Sean Davey, Raymond Toole, Will Young

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Central Districts probable playing 11 against Canterbury: Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Greg Hay, Raymond Toole, Will Young.

CD vs CTB New Zealand ODD, Canterbury probable playing 11 against Central Districts: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ed Nutall, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey.

