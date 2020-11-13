CD vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield 2020-21, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CD vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CD vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / CD vs NK Dream11 Captain / CD vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern Knights and Central Districts faced each other on October 19. In the outing, Central districts won by seven wickets. The teams will again be up against each other for the second time in the Plunket Shield on Saturday. The Plunket Shield 2020-21, Central Districts vs Northern Knights is scheduled for November 14. The match will commence from 3 AM IST at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.

Central Districts, in their previous outing, faced Auckland on November 5 but the outing was abandoned. Northern Knights, on the other hand, lost the match to Canterbury by 32 runs.

CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights Live Streaming

All matches of the Plunket Shield can be watched online on FanCode.

CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard

CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Match Details

November 14 – 03:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Northern Knights

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights captain: Doug Bracewell

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Tim Southee

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights batsmen: Ross Taylor, Jeet Raval, Will Young

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Doug Bracewell, George Worker

Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights bowlers: Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole, BJ Watling

CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts playing 11 against Northern Knights: Dane Cleaver, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Greg Hay, Raymond Toole, Will Young

CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Northern Knights playing 11 against Central Districts: Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, James Baker, BJ Watling, Katene Clarke