CD vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield 2020-21, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
CD vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Plunket Shield 2020-21, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CD vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CD vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / CD vs NK Dream11 Captain / CD vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Northern Knights and Central Districts faced each other on October 19. In the outing, Central districts won by seven wickets. The teams will again be up against each other for the second time in the Plunket Shield on Saturday. The Plunket Shield 2020-21, Central Districts vs Northern Knights is scheduled for November 14. The match will commence from 3 AM IST at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.
Central Districts, in their previous outing, faced Auckland on November 5 but the outing was abandoned. Northern Knights, on the other hand, lost the match to Canterbury by 32 runs.
CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights Live Streaming
All matches of the Plunket Shield can be watched online on FanCode.
CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard
CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts vs Northern Knights: Match Details
November 14 – 03:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Saxton Oval, Nelson.
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Northern Knights
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights captain: Doug Bracewell
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Tim Southee
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights batsmen: Ross Taylor, Jeet Raval, Will Young
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Doug Bracewell, George Worker
Plunket Shield CD vs NK Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Northern Knights bowlers: Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole, BJ Watling
CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Central Districts playing 11 against Northern Knights: Dane Cleaver, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Greg Hay, Raymond Toole, Will Young
CD vs NK Plunket Shield, Northern Knights playing 11 against Central Districts: Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, James Baker, BJ Watling, Katene Clarke
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
