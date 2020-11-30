CD vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CD vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CD vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks / CD vs OTG Dream11 Captain / CD vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Teams Central Districts and Otago will be up against each other in the fifth clash of the New Zealand ODD, also known as Ford Trophy 2020-21. The teams will play at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Tuesday, December 1 at 3.30am IST. In the previous season, Central Districts were placed at the bottom spot as they could manage to win just two clashes. However, the team will try their best to change the scores this time, proving themselves to be one of the best squads this season. There are no injury concerns or unavailability issues for either team. With the best of their squad in the playing XI, both Central Districts and Otago will put their best foot forward on Tuesday.

December 1 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts probable line up vs Otago: George Worker, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins(w), Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce(c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Liam Dudding

CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Otago probable line up vs Central Districts: Hamish Rutherford(c), Mitch Renwick(w), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips