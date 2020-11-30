CD vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended146/6(20.0) RR 7.3
SA
ENG147/6(20.0) RR 7.3
England beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
CD vs OTG Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts vs Otago: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CD vs OTG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CD vs OTG Dream11 Best Picks / CD vs OTG Dream11 Captain / CD vs OTG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 30, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Teams Central Districts and Otago will be up against each other in the fifth clash of the New Zealand ODD, also known as Ford Trophy 2020-21. The teams will play at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Tuesday, December 1 at 3.30am IST. In the previous season, Central Districts were placed at the bottom spot as they could manage to win just two clashes. However, the team will try their best to change the scores this time, proving themselves to be one of the best squads this season. There are no injury concerns or unavailability issues for either team. With the best of their squad in the playing XI, both Central Districts and Otago will put their best foot forward on Tuesday.
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts vs Otago: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts vs Otago: Match Details
December 1 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 team for Central Districts vs Otago:
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago Captain: Jeet Raval
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago wicketkeeper: Bayley Wiggins
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago batsmen: Josh Finnie, Tom Bruce, Hamish Rutherford
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago all-rounders: Josh Clarkson, George Worker, Anaru Kitchen
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Dream11 prediction for Central Districts vs Otago bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Seth Rance
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Central Districts probable line up vs Otago: George Worker, Ben Smith, Bayley Wiggins(w), Brad Schmulian, Tom Bruce(c), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Seth Rance, Liam Dudding
CD vs OTG Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 5, Otago probable line up vs Central Districts: Hamish Rutherford(c), Mitch Renwick(w), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking